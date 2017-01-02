Where in the woods am I? Win an L.L.Bean gift card!

The prize for this week’s “Where in the Woods” trail ID contest is a $50 gift card to L.L.Bean! All you have to do is guess what preserve I explored in eastern Maine last week…

Here’s how it works

The “Where in the Woods” game is simple. Look at the photo gallery at the bottom of this page, and based on the photos, guess which preserve it is. Enter your best guess in the graphic right here:

Of the people who guess the location correctly, we will randomly draw a winner for the L.L.Bean gift card, which will be sent to the winner in the mail right away!

I post this “Where in the Woods” Trail ID contest each Monday; and on Tuesdays, I reveal the answer and post a “1-minute hike” video and trail description of the hike, including detailed driving directions so you can go have your own outdoor adventure. I like to mix it up. Sometimes I hike easy forest trails, other weeks you’ll see me atop some of Maine’s tallest mountains, and I try to travel all over the state.

This week’s “Where in the Woods” photo gallery

Without further ado, here are the photos for this week’s contest. Do you recognize this preserve? Check out all of the photos below, then remember to scroll back up and leave your best guess in the graphic at the top of the page.(Not in the comment section at the bottom of the page.)