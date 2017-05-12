Casting company looking for outdoorsy “real Maine people” for TV commercial

Maine outdoorsy people between the ages of 30 and 70 are being sought out by a casting company from Boston for a television commercial for a healthcare company. Which one? I’m not sure. But here are the details I do know.

The casting call is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, somewhere in the Augusta area, where the commercial will be shot. They’re looking for men and women between ages 30 and 70. Prior acting experience is not required.

They’re looking for “real Maine people, not actors,” according to a press release sent by the casting company, Slate Casting of Boston. The company is specifically looking for people who are active and love outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, kayaking, fishing and hunting.

If interested, Slate Casting is asking that people email a current photo and contact information to SlateRealPeopleCasting@gmail.com to set up audition times. Those who are cast in the commercial will be paid.

You may be wondering if I’m going to audition. And I’m not sure. I auditioned for a TV commercial once, a couple years ago, with my husband, Derek. Our audition was by Skype interview. The casting company was looking for two outdoorsy Mainers (or people who could pretend to be Mainers), a man and woman of our approximate age, so we thought we’d give it a shot. The commercial was for a granola bar company, and they were planning to shoot the commercial in Acadia National Park. Well, short story short… we didn’t get the gig, and I’m not sure what ever happened with that commercial. It’s probably out there somewhere.

Anyway – it was an interesting experience, to audition. I didn’t mind it, but I’m not sure I want to go it again. It’s just like applying for a job… it can be exciting and slightly uncomfortable, and if you don’t get the job, it is disappointing.

So. If you do put yourself out there and drive to Augusta to audition for this commercial, the best of luck to you! Slate Casting states in the press release that the job will be a lot of fun. I’m sure it will be a very memorable experience, whether you get cast in the commercial or not. And if you don’t get cast, just remember that Derek and I failed to get cast in a commercial as two outdoorsy Mainers exploring and photographing trails in Acadia. 😀 Don’t let it get you down.