My next presentation, book signing: July 13 in Biddeford

I’m headed south to give a presentation about my new (and first ever) guidebook, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” during the National Resources Council of Maine Rising free event and beer tasting, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at Elements: Books, Coffee, Beer at 265 Main Street in Biddeford.

This particular presentation will be short and sweet — only about 5 minutes — but then I’ll hang around to chat with people, answer any questions and sell and sign books for anyone interested. Books will be available for purchase with check or cash only. (I don’t have the ability to run cards!)

For the most part this is a networking event, a social gathering of people who care about the Maine outdoors are enjoy outdoor recreation. And at Elements: Books, Coffee, Beer, you can enjoy ten taps of local craft beer and a full food and coffee menu.

For my presentation, I’ll talk about my job as an Outdoor reporter at the BDN and how the creation of the guidebook came about. I’ll also talk about how the book is set up and a few of the experiences I had while conducting research for the book.

This is also a great opportunity to learn about NRCM Rising, a group created by the Natural Resources Council of Maine to engage and connect people in their 20s, 30s, and into their 40s who love Maine. NRCM Rising holds events throughout the state where you can meet others who care about issues facing Maine’s air, land, water, and wildlife.

I look forward to seeing you!

If you can’t make this talk but are interested in attending another, I have a few more events scheduled:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19: Powerpoint presentation and book signing, starting at 6 p.m. at the Winterport Memorial Library at 229 Main Street in Winterport.

SUNDAY, JULY 29: I’ll be talking and signing books for International Bog Celebration Day at the Orono Bog Boardwalk, likely 1 to 2:30 p.m., but that time is subject to change.

OCTOBER 21 & 22 – I’ll be participating in the Bangor Book Festival. Details are in the works.