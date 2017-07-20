My next talk, book signing: July 23 at Orono Bog Boardwalk

I’ll be participating in the celebration of International Bog Day at the Orono Bog Boardwalk from 12:45 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, in the Bangor City Forest (also known as the Rolland F. Perry City Forest). At the family-friendly event, I’ll be giving a short speech about the boardwalk, as well as selling and signing my new (and first ever) guidebook, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine.”

Also at the event, Orono Bog Boardwalk Founder Ron Davis will be speaking about the natural communities the boardwalk runs through, and he will be signing and selling his new book “Bogs & Fens: A Guide to Peatland Plants of the Northeastern United States and Adjacent Canada.”

Guided walks on the boardwalk and ice cream are also on tap. Come join the fun!

The Orono Bog Boardwalk is one of the many family-friendly hikes featured in my new book “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” which will be available for purchase at the event — but only by cash or check. I don’t have the ability to run credit or debit cards! I’ll also sign the book with my own signature, and my dog Oreo’s signature.

If you can’t make this talk but are interested in attending another, I have a few more events that I am working on scheduling, but right now, I only have one event I am sure of:

OCTOBER 21 & 22 – I’ll be participating in the Bangor Book Festival. Details are in the works.