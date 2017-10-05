‘A Day in the Woods’ event to celebrate forestry, foraging, biking and more

There’s no better time to admire and learn about the forest in Maine! Whether you’re interested in forestry, foraging, fire-tire biking or simply being outdoors and enjoying some music and refreshments, you should check your calendars and consider attending “A Day in the Woods: Forestry Event,” to be host by the Midcoast Conservancy from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Hidden Valley Nature Center, 131 Egypt Road in Jefferson.

I’ve explored Hidden Valley Nature Center for my “1-minute hike” series, so I can vouch for it being an awesome place to spend the day outdoors. Home to nearly 30 miles of multi-use forest trails, Hidden Valley Nature Center gives visitors access to 1,000 acres of contiguous forest in Lincoln County, including more an one mile of shoreline on Little Dyer Pond. HVNC also includes a beautiful group outdoor area, trail games for kids, a fascinating bog boardwalk with educational signs, tent sites, a yurt and a few rustic cabins for overnight visitors.

“A Day in the Woods” event highlights include:

Guided walks and presentations by state experts on various forestry-related topics including low-impact forestry, improving the ability of forest practices to sequester carbon and enhance wildlife habitat, and the benefits of conservation easements.

Demonstrations of logging with horses, small scale equipment and a small European cut to length processor.

Workshops and exhibits on trail making, tree pruning, dealing with invasive plants and bugs, foraging and more.

Guided walks for kids with readings in the woods by Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

Project Learning Tree activities for kids and teachers.

A “Tour De Woods” fat bike ride.

Dancing and music by The Gawler Family band, which will perform new and old logging songs.

Breakfast from Alna General Store, lunch from Harvest Moon and Oxbow beer for purchase during the day.

The rain date for the event is Sunday, Oct. 15.

For a full event schedule, click here. And to register for the event, click here.

Sponsors of the event are the Midcoast Conservancy, American Forest Foundation, Baskahegan Company, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Forest Society of Maine, Knox-Lincoln and Kennebec Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Maine Audubon, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Maine Farmland Trust, Maine Forest Service, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Maine Project Learning Tree, Maine Tree Farm, Maine Woodland Owners, Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy and New England Forestry Foundation.