Join me for a hike in Waterville or book talk in Bangor, Oct. 14

I’ve got a busy weekend coming up, and it’s my goal to meet and talk with as many people as possible about hiking in the Maine outdoors.

. Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Bangor Public Library, I’ll be sharing fun ways to stay active outdoors during the winter. I’ll also be selling and signing my new guidebook, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” published by Down East Books in partnership with the BDN. The book features 35 family-friendly hikes throughout Maine, along with trail maps and plenty of color photos! And I’d be foolish not to point out that it’d make a great gift this holiday season. Also on Saturday, Oct. 14, I’ll be leading a family-friendly hike at 1 p.m. for the Let’s Go! Family Fun Series hosted by Inland Hospital. The hike will be of the beautiful Inland Woods Trails, which is located behind Inland Hospital at 200 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Great for all ages, this fall hike will include plenty of stopping to discuss different natural features. I’ll also be encouraging photography and trail journaling, so we can “Leave No Trace” while enjoying the natural beauty of fall in Maine. I especially enjoy taking photos of bright leaves that have fallen!

After the guided hike, if you’re interested, I’ll have books to sell and sign (with Oreo’s paw print too!) at the trailhead. Just remember, I can only accept cash or checks.

Located in the 17-acre woods behind the hospital, the Inland Woods Trail is accessed by a trailhead that is in the back corner of the employee parking lot behind the hospital. We will be meeting right there at 1 p.m. and heading out on the easy hike. I plan for the hike to be between 45 minutes and 1 hr long, depending on the group, but for those looking for a longer and more challenging adventure, I suggest carrying a trail map and exploring the connecting Pine Ridge Recreation Area.

At the event, you can pick up a LET’S GO! Family Fun Passport, and after participating in three or more events, you will be entered to win a $500 L.L. Bean gift card! Passports are also available online.