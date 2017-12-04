I’ll talk trails, sign books at upcoming Maine Outdoor Adventure Club event

I’ll be giving a slide show presentation on Maine hiking trails at this month’s Maine Outdoor Adventure Club general meeting, which is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church, 524 Allen Ave Extension in Portland.

The event is free, and it’s a great opportunity to learn more about MOAC, which organizes events and group outdoor adventures year round. In fact, in October alone, the organization hosted 13 group hikes, nine group bikes, four paddles and seven social events.

In addition to talking about my adventures on Maine trails, I’ll be selling and signing my new guidebook, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” published by Down East Books in collaboration with the BDN this past spring. (I can only take cash or checks, and they’re $16.95 each.) And I plan to leave plenty of time for a Q&A after the presentation, so come prepared with difficult questions.

If you’ve seen me present before, this is going to be a brand new presentation. This is how I described it to the club for their website:

“How many trails are there in Maine? Aislinn will talk about her experience over the past six years exploring the state and visiting a wide variety of trails, from wheelchair-accessible pathways to rugged mountain trails, illustrating her talk with a slideshow of photographs and short video clips from her many adventures. For her Bangor Daily News blog and column, Aislinn has hiked and recorded trails in nearly 300 different locations throughout the state, and she has a long list of trails she has yet to explore. During the presentation, she’ll talk about some of her favorite trail-rich areas in the state, and she’ll give a sneak peek into her newest project, the guidebook “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path,” set to be published by Down East Books in June. Also, recognizing it’s December, she’ll talk about how she hikes year round, often using ice cleats, snowshoes and skis to stay moving in the winter.”

Yes, I’m coming out with a second book! “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” is currently undergoing the editing process, so I don’t have a product to show you yet, but I’ll talk about what to expect in the book, and the challenges I faced this past year to complete it!

As always, my main goal in my presentation is to arm you with some extra knowledge or ideas that will help you get outdoors and have fun. I’ll be sharing some tips about how to find trails in your area, and also, since it’s December, I’ll be offering tips on spending time outdoors in the cold. I hike year round, and I’ve through experiences, I’ve learned how to stay warm and comfortable and happy while walking a trail in the winter.

If you have any questions for me about this particular presentation, or if you’d like to book me for a presentation and book signing on hiking trails in Maine and related topics, simply send me an email at asarnacki@bangordailynews.com. (And if I don’t get back to you right away, bug me until I do.)

For more information about the Maine Outdoor Adventure Club, visit www.moac.org.