Join me at the book launch for ‘Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path’

The book launch party and presentation for my just-released guidebook “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, at Epic Sports in Bangor, and I’d love to see as many of my blog followers as possible!

The book, which was just released by Down East Books in partnership with BDN, will be available for sale, and during the first part of the party, I’ll be settled at a table near the front of the store waiting to sign them. And if you’ve already bought a book, bring it along. I’d love to sign it and thank you for your support. I even have a stamp that I crafted from my dog Oreo’s actual paw print that I can use to sign your book if you’re an Oreo fan. He doesn’t like crowds, so this is the best I can do.

If you’d like to learn more about the book, check out this story written by Abigail Curtis, a writer I work with here at the BDN. She did a wonderful job, offering a lot of insight into what the book contains and where the idea came from (it was you, readers!). I also appreciate how she wasn’t afraid to include a little personal information about me and why I care so much about what I do. And if any of you ever want to contact me about any of that, please do! I’m very comfortable talking about my hiking journey and what spending time outdoors has done for me — and I’d love to hear about your own experiences, struggles and triumphs.

For the second half of the launch party, I’ll be giving a short powerpoint presentation. If you’ve been to any of my presentations before, thank you, and I assure you this one will be different. I’ll mostly be focusing on the new book, the hikes included in it and the adventures that I enjoyed while putting it together. I’d welcome any questions you might have about my work, the book or life in general. I’ll do my best.

There will be refreshments, and if you haven’t been to Epic Sports before, this is a great opportunity to roam the family-owned outfitter and check out all their awesome outdoor gear! There are also many great restaurants and breweries nearby for you to visit after the event.

If you can’t make the book launch, I’ve scheduled more events throughout the summer at different locations. More may be added, but here’s what I’ve got on the calendar so far:

Book talk on “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, at the Newport Cultural Center in Newport.

“Raising Outsiders: How to get your kids unplugged and outdoors” at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29, in the Atrium in the camping section of the L. L.Bean Flagship Store in Freeport.

Book talk on “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Shaw Public Library in Greenville.

Book talk on “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Winterport Memorial Library in Winterport.

Book talk on “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Ellsworth Public Library in Ellsworth.

Book talk on “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Franklin Library in Franklin.