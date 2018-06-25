Join me at L.L.Bean ‘Raising Outsiders’ event about getting kids outdoors

I’ll be one of three Maine authors on the panel of “Raising Outsiders: How to get your kids unplugged and outdoors,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at the L.L.Bean flagship store in Freeport.

The event, which is a part of the L.L.Bean Lecture Series, will take place in the Atrium in the store’s camping section. Joining me on the panel will be Jennifer Hazard, author of “The Maine Play Book,” and Hope Rowan, author of “Ten Days in Acadia.”

Working with L.L.Bean, the three of us have come up with a number of topics we’ll be discussing, including how to find family-friendly trails, tips for getting kids interested in the outdoors, items to pack for successful outings, and how technology can help or hinder an outdoor experience. We also plan to open it up to the audience to ask questions, and we’ll be signing and selling books before and after the talk.

I’ll have both of my guidebooks, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine” (2017) and “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” (2018), available for purchase and, of course, a signature. And if you’re an Oreo fan, I’ll have a stamp of his paw print ready to sign your book as well.

I think it will be a wonderful event for families to gather information and ideas for creating their own outdoor adventures. I also imagine it’ll be an excellent social opportunity for families to meet and maybe even connect for future outings together.

Before or after the talk, you can explore L.L.Bean and gear up for your next outing. And there are plenty of great restaurants in walking distance for dinner.

I hope to see you there!