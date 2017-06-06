My next presentation, book signing: June 8 at Bangor Public Library

I’ll be giving an illustrated talk about hiking solo in Maine, observing local wildlife and Leave No Trace ethics and principles at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at an event hosted by the Appalachian Mountain Club at the Bangor Public Library. Also at the event, I’ll talk about my new (and first) guidebook, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” which will be available for purchase at the event through Bangor’s The Briar Patch, and I’ll be available after the talk and Q&A to sign books.

For people who wanted to attend my book launch last week but couldn’t make it, this is another opportunity to learn a little bit about the book, purchase it, and get it signed. In fact, if you attend, I promise your book will also by signed by my hiking companion, Oreo.

The talk will last about 30 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience — which I always enjoy. So feel free to come with a few questions in mind.

For the presentation, I’ll try to cover quite a few different topics, drawing on my firsthand experiences in the Maine woods. These stories will be enhanced by a slideshow of photos and a couple short video clips.