My next presentation, book signing: June 27 in Greenville

I’ll be giving a presentation about my new (and first ever) guidebook,”Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Shaw Public Library at 9 Lily Bay Road, Greenville!

At the event, books will be available for purchase, but only with check or cash. (I don’t have the ability to run cards!) I’ll also be signing books, for those interested. And I’ve come up with a way for my dog, Oreo, to sign the books as well (though he will not be present at the event.)

The talk will last about 40 minutes, followed by a Q&A session with the audience — which I always enjoy. So feel free to come with a few questions in mind. I’ll also bring along a notebook to jot down trail suggestions.

For the presentation, I’ll be sharing some stories from my experiences while exploring Maine trails, illustrated with a slideshow of photos and a couple short video clips. I’ll also talk about how I came to have my rather unique job as an outdoor reporter for the Bangor Daily News, and more specifically, as a hiking blogger and columnist.

I look forward to seeing you!

If you can’t make this talk but are interested in attending another, I have a few more events scheduled:

THURSDAY, JUNE 29: Blue Hill Public Library, hosted by Blue Hill Heritage Trust, starting at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 13: I’ll present and sign books, and there will be a beer tasting, at Elements: Books Coffee Beer in Biddeford, hosted by NRCM Rising, from 6 to 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 29: I’ll be talking and signing books for International Bog Celebration Day at the Orono Bog Boardwalk, likely 1 to 2:30 p.m., but that time is subject to change.

OCTOBER 21 & 22 – I’ll be participating in the Bangor Book Festival. Details are in the works.