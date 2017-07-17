Maine campground takes ‘glamping’ to a new level

The new Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport opened last month with the unveiling of 12 unique tents, designed by 12 different New England designers and stocked with bedding, mini fridges, bath amenities, heaters and fans.

For people who aren’t sure they’re ready for the rusticities of camping, this is a step in that direction. Sort of.

It’s “glamping” — or glamorous camping — in its finest form.

Expect “all the comforts of a boutique hotel room,” according to the campground website. Each canvas tent is 18 feet by 24 feet and features a king-sized bed, clothes storage, interior seating area, outdoor deck with seating, and more.

It’s like the tent featured in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” You know, the one the Weasley family takes the the Quidditch World Cup? You walk in, and bam! A magical and spacious room.

The names of these tents hint at their unique interior designs. For me, it would be a toss up between the tents Nautical Nights and Nomad: A Bohemian Retreat.

It isn’t cheap. A two-night stay in one of these special tents is currently listed at $358.

Owned by hotel owners Tim Harrington and Debra Lennon, Sandy Pines Campground also includes less expensive campsites for people bring their own tents and RVs. Sites have picnic tables, fire pits, electricity, cable, water and sewer hookups — varying per site type — and are a short walking distance from campground bathhouses and restrooms.

And there’s one more cool option. For guests looking for a more traditional camping experience but lacking the gear, the campground offers the “Coleman Experience,” having a site fully outfitted and set up with high-quality Coleman gear.

Since opening on June 23, the campground — located in the woods near Goose Rocks Beach — has been busy, and people are loving the “luxe glamping tents,” which are booked solid every weekend until the end of September — though there are a few weekdays open for guests, if you’re interested. Maybe for a special occasion?

For more information, visit sandypinescamping.com.