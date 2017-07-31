Where in the woods am I? Little Mayberry Cove Trail

The answer is… Little Mayberry Cove Trail in Grand Lake Stream. And the winner, drawn randomly from all who guessed the location correctly, is Eric Beal of Old Town! Enjoy the $50 L.L.Bean gift card, Eric! And thanks to everyone for playing.

Come on back next Monday to play again! And if you’re interested in joining Oreo and me on this Grand Lake Stream adventure, stay tuned for the “1-minute hike” video, photos and write-up I’ll post this afternoon.

Here’s the original post:

The prize for this week’s “Where in the Woods” trail ID contest is a $50 gift card to L.L.Bean! A big thank you to Charlie’s for sponsoring this contest and making this awesome prize possible each week!

To enter the contest, all you have to do is guess where I hiked last weekend with my dog, Oreo. Do you recognize this trail? Here’s a hint: It’s in eastern Maine.

Here’s how it works

The “Where in the Woods” game is simple. Look at the photo gallery at the bottom of this page, and based on the photos, guess where I am. Enter your best guess in the graphic right here:

Of the people who guess the trail correctly, we will randomly draw a winner for the L.L.Bean gift card, which will be sent to the winner in the mail right away!

I post this “Where in the Woods” Trail ID contest each Monday; and on Tuesdays, I reveal the answer and post a “1-minute hike” video and trail description of the hike (or snowshoe, ski or bike), including detailed driving directions so you can go have your own outdoor adventure. I like to mix it up. Sometimes I hike easy forest trails, other weeks you’ll see me atop some of Maine’s tallest mountains, and I try to travel all over the state.

This week’s “Where in the Woods” photo gallery

Without further ado, here are the photos for this week’s contest. Do you recognize this trail? Check out all of the photos below, then remember to scroll back up and leave your best guess in the graphic at the top of the page. (Not in the comment section at the bottom of the page.)