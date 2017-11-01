Here’s how to get the Acadia National Park annual pass for half price

Acadia National Park enthusiasts will be able to purchase an annual park pass for half price — that’s just $25 — on from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, at the Village Green in Bar Harbor. Passes must be obtained in person with cash, check or credit card (Visa, MasterCard or Discover). No phone orders will be taken, according to a recent press release.

If you miss this November event, Acadia annual passes at half price will be available again during the month of December at several locations, including the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

The November deal coincides with the town’s Early Bird Pajama Sale, Bed and Pajama Parade, and the 9th annual Bed Races, which is exactly what it sounds like — beds on wheels being raced through downtown Bar Harbor, pushed by athletes wearing elaborate costumes. It’s a hoot.

The Early Bird Pajama Sale, typically running 6 to 9 a.m., involves a ton of Bar Harbor businesses. Click here for the list and details on the deals being offered. And those who wear pajamas while shopping often get better discounts!

In addition, there will be an early morning movie starting at 7:30 a.m. at The 1932 Criterion Theatre, and this movie will let out just in time for the Bed Races, which start at 10:15 a.m. and involve teams of five from area businesses and organizations decorating and racing their own themed beds. Prizes will be awarded for “Fastest Bed” and “Best Decorated.”