1-minute adventures returning next week

Good news, readers! We heard you and are bringing back something you loved.

I’m happy to announce that I will be reviving my “1-minute” outdoor adventure column, with a twist, starting next week. That means more “1-minute” place profiles of outdoor destinations throughout the state of Maine, including driving directions and detailed descriptions, plenty of photos and a video blog of my trip to each location.

For those of you who’ve followed my “1-minute hikes” and other adventures over the past six years, you’ll notice some differences in this revival of the series.

First of all, the “1-minute adventures” column will run every other week — not every week, as it did before. This will give me more time to write other outdoorsy stories for the BDN and to plan some more complex adventures for the column.

Secondly, I will be pursuing a wider variety of outdoor adventures than in the past. I plan to go canoeing and kayaking, swimming and snorkeling, skiing and mountain biking, trail running and, of course, hiking. Some of these activities I’ll have some skills in, and others will be completely new to me. In fact, for some adventures, to be safe, I’ll be reaching out to local experts to join me.

And lastly, I want to interact with readers and viewers more than in the past. I’ve always done my best to answer your emails and comments (though I’m sure I miss some). But moving forward, I’d like to take as many adventure suggestions as I can. In fact, if all of my adventures could be based on a suggestion from a reader, I’d be thrilled.

So, if you an outdoor destination that you want me to explore, please send me an email to asarnacki@bangordailynews.com or through the contact section of this blog (which goes directly to that email box). The same goes for if you have an activity suggestion, such as fat tire biking or downhill skiing. And if you can, be specific, such as, “Go mountain biking at Essex Woods in Bangor.” And if I do end up being able to follow your suggestion, prepare for me to give you a shout out in the video and column (unless you request otherwise).

In the meantime, here are three of my favorite “1-minute” adventures:

For those of you who’d like to stay up to date on the “1-minute adventure” series, along with other outdoorsy stories I write and additional outdoor adventures, follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1minhikegirl/, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/asarnacki/, and on Twitter at @1minhikegirl.