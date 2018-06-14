Presentation on my new guidebook in Newport this weekend

First of all, I’d like to share that the book launch event for my recently-published guidebook “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” last week went wonderfully. Yet again, people blew me away with their support and enthusiasm for Maine hikes.

For those who could make it to the event, thank you! And for those who couldn’t, there will be other opportunities to grab a signed copy of the book!

My next book event is this weekend, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at the Newport Cultural Center at 154 Main Street in Newport.

At the event, I’ll be giving a powerpoint presentation about lesser-known hikes I’ve found in Maine, I’ll talk about my job as an outdoor writer for the BDN, and I’ll leave time at the end to answer any questions you may have.

After the presentations, books will be for sale. It’s $16.95 for “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” published June 2017, and $18.95 for “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path,” published June 2018 (cash or check only). And I’d love to sign your books, with my own signature and with my dog Oreo’s paw print, which I’ve made into a stamp.

I hope to meet lots of new people!

The Newport Cultural Center features a public library and museum displays that are open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday). And nearby are several places to eat, including Cervesas Southwest Grill and Angler’s Restaurant. And for those looking to spend some time outdoors, there’s the 27-mile Four Seasons Adventure Trail, a multi-use trail that spans from Newport to Dover-Foxcroft. This trail is great for biking, ATVing or simply walking. In Newport, there are two parking areas for the trail: one across from Varney Ford and the other near the Sebasticook boat launch.