1-minute hike: Cliff Trail in Harpswell

Difficulty: Easy to moderate. Expect exposed tree roots and a few rocky, steep sections when climbing up to the cliffs. The white-blazed Cliff Trail forms a 2.3-mile loop, and the yellow-blazed shortcut up to the cliffs will shorten the loop hike to be about 1.75 miles.

How to get there: The trailhead is at the far corner of the back parking lot of the Harpswell Town Office, 263 Mountain Road in Harpswell. To get there from downtown Brunswick, take Route 123 (Sills Drive, then Harpswell Road) and drive about 6.4 south to North Harpswell, then turn left onto Mountain Road. Drive 1.3 miles and the town office will be your left.

Information: Traveling along the shore then climbing to an overlook atop dramatic, 150-foot cliffs, the Cliff Trail is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the coastal town of Harpswell. Owned and managed by the town, the trail also features a beautiful mixed forest where visitors are welcome to build fairy houses, tiny dwellings of natural materials that add a touch of whimsy to the landscape.

Starting behind the Harpswell Town Office, the plunges into a shady forest to soon approach two signs. The first sign outlines the rules for fairy house building, and the second sign lists trail user guidelines and the lengths of the two hikes.

Continuing on Cliff Trail, you’ll trace the shore of Strawberry Creek, where you’ll find a short side trail leading to a nice viewpoint of the shallow waterway. While walking along the water, keep an eye out for herons and other wading birds.

The trail then turns away from the water and just before a tiny footbridge, it intersects with the yellow-blazed Old Town Road — the shortcut trail, which will bring you up to the cliff overlook in 0.6 mile.

If you instead continue on the white-blazed Cliff Trail, it will continue through a lovely forest to reach a short side trail leading to an overlook on Henry Creek, a grassy expanse where you’ll likely spot some birds. The Cliff Trail then strikes east, up a sizeable hill, then down to the shore of Long Reach, just one of the many fingers of the ocean to be found in Harpswell. In the area, the forest drops off steeply to the water, so exercise caution. I suggest anyone with a dog use a leash at this point.

The trail then travels south, right along the steep edge of the forest to a few nice viewpoints. You might notice there isn’t much water in Long Reach, and that’s because it’s tidal mudflats, which is a great habitat for a wide variety of creatures, including wading birds and the ancient horseshoe crab. The island you’ll see out there is unnamed, according to the town of Harpswell. And across Long Reach is the 95-acre Long Reach Preserve, another great hiking destination.

After traveling a stretch along the shore, Cliff Trail turns away from the water and climbs to a point where it intersects with the yellow-blazed Old Town Road — the shortcut from earlier in the hike. Continue following the white-blazed Cliff Trail to reach the cliff overlook, which is well worth the effort. Atop the 150-foot cliffs, the overlook is a pocket of mountain-like terrain, with bare bedrock and an open view of Long Reach. Also at the overlook is a patch of sheep laurel, a low-lying plant that displays beautiful, vibrant pink blossoms.

After a nice break at the overlook, continue on the Cliff Trail south and you’ll descend into a second fairy house building zone. These areas of the forest were added in celebration and memory of Lindsey Perkins, according to the town of Harpswell. They provide a place for children and adults alike to play and get creative, however, be sure to follow the rules for building. It’s important you don’t use any living organic matter as materials, such as moss, lichen or tree bark taken from living trees.

Through the fairy house village, the trail continues through the forest to emerge at the Transfer Station, where you’ll follow white footprints painted on the pavement to cross the road and re-enter the forest for the final stretch of the hike. The trail then emerges to the east of the town office building, which you’ll need to walk around to reach the back parking lot.

The Cliff Trail traverses two parcels of land owned by the Town of Harpswell, the first acquired in 1978 and the second in 2002, and together these parcels total 194 acres. The idea for the trail was conceived in 2003, and the grand opening was in 2006.

Dogs are permitted if kept under control at all times. A dispenser of dog waste bags is located right at the trailhead, so there’s no excuse for leaving a mess on the trail. An outhouse is also located at the trailhead.

For more information including a trail map, visit the Harpswell Heritage Trust website at https://hhltmaine.org. There’s also information about the trail on the town website, harpswell.maine.gov.

Personal note: The first time I hiked the Cliff Trail was in early June of 2013 with my sister Jillian and my dog Oreo, who was just a young pup at the time. In fact, I’d adopted Oreo from the Bangor Humane Society just a month prior, and he was still learning about this strange activity called hiking.

That day, the three of us hiked eight trails (totaling about 10 miles) to complete the Harpswell Hiking Challenge, so we didn’t have much time to slow down and explore any one trail. So in the years since, I’ve returned to the region a few times to do just that: turn down the pace and really get to know certain trails.

Last Friday, it was the Cliff Trail’s turn, and once again, I was accompanied by Oreo (though not my sister). And with hundreds of trails under his belt (or perhaps I should say collar), Oreo now knows what hiking is all about, but that doesn’t make him any less of a pain in the butt. Antsy from the long car ride, he continually yanked on the leash, wrapped it around trees and lunged after chattering squirrels and chipmunks. As I struggled with him at the beginning of our walk, we came across a great blue heron wading in Strawberry Creek. Fortunately, the bird was far enough away that Oreo rolling about in the tall grass along the shore, his legs kicking in the air, didn’t bother it. I snapped a few photos and we were on our way.

We hiked the full loop, walking slowly as a warm breeze carried the rich scent of mud and salt through the tall trees. In the fairy village, we crouched down to inspect an especially elaborate fairy house built of sticks fastened together with grass or twine. A shell throne sat at the back of the home, which also featured rock staircase and pine cone shrubbery. Then, on the ridge between Henry Creek outlook and Long Reach, I paused to inspect two especially sparkly rocks (impossible to photograph), and since I don’t know much about geology, I confidently identified the sparkle as fairydust.

Out wading hunting in the shallows of Long Reach was a snowy egret, which I could only identify when it lifted its long black leg out of the water to reveal a bright yellow foot. It’s larger look-a-like, the great egret, has black feet.

During our walk, we came across a women hiking with a little girl and a small dog. And at the cliff overlook, we shared the view with a man hiking on his own. “A beautiful day for a hike,” he remarked. Yes it was.

