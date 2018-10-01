Learn new skills at Act Out: Women’s Adventure Expo, Oct. 6, in Bangor

With free workshops in paddling, self defense, campfire cooking, fly casting, rock climbing, biking, hiking and more, the Act Out: Women’s Adventure Expo on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Bangor, is going to be a great opportunity for people to pick up new skills and meet fellow outdoorsy people. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., indoors and outdoors at Husson University. I’ll be there all day, and I’d love to meet and spend time with you, readers and viewers!

As the event’s keynote speaker, I’ll be giving a speech at 1:45 p.m. about some of my experiences while hiking solo throughout Maine. More specifically, I’ll talk about how my time on trails has helped my health dramatically over the years, and how I balance risks and rewards of outdoor exploration.

I’ll also be giving an indoor workshop on hiking with dogs at 11:45 a.m. in Classroom 2, as listed in the event program. Unfortunately, my dog Oreo will not be able to attend the event because he gets stressed out around crowds and other dogs (he’s a rescue pup), but I’ll bring a bunch of Oreo’s hiking gear and will be sharing videos and photos of him on the trail. I’ll also be providing hand out material that includes a list of nearby dog-friendly trails, my favorite tried-and-true outdoor dog gear, and tips on hiking with dogs. You’d be surprised how many little tricks can make your experience with your dog more enjoyable on the trail.

Act Out: Women’s Adventure Expo is absolutely free. However, you may want to bring some cash for lunch by Husson Dining Services. There will also be a Baxter Brewing Co. beer tent, where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Bangor Land Trust.

In the vendor area of the event, I’ll have a table where I’ll sell and sign my two guidebooks, “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine” and “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path.” Feel free to stop by and chat.

Vendors will include the Bangor Land Trust and Blue Hill Heritage Trust, which will be giving out free trail guides to their many properties, as well as local outfitters Alpenglow Adventure Sports, Slipping Gears Cycling and Maine Sport Outfitters. Other vendors include Girl Scouts of Maine, Penobscot Fly Fishers, Maine Association of Search and Rescue, Sleep Number, Pulse Marketing, Castine Kayak and Connect to Nature, where you can learn about the practice of “forest bathing.” Also, Soma Novo will be providing foot, calf and chair massages, and foot soaks. West Market Square Coffee House will be serving brewed and pour-over coffee. And R.e.d.d., a Portland company that makes superfood energy bars, will be offering free samples.

Workshops will be running all day, and will include demonstrations by the Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, a presentation on how to get started rock climbing by Alpenglow, an introduction to Self Defense with Bangor’s own Jenny McPherson, a beginners guide to kayaking by Castine Kayak, a lesson on fly casting with the Penobscot Fly Fishers and more.

While the event is about gaining new skills, it’s also about making connections with other outdoorsy people and even finding a few new hiking, biking or paddling buddies in the process. So at the back of the event program is an “Adventure Buddy Meetup” page where you can collect contact information for people you meet.

An lastly, everyone who attends Act Out and checks in at the BDN sign-in table will be entered — for free — into a drawing for a whole bucket of prizes, including hats, pocket knives, chalk bags, headlamps, T-shirts, bags and more. You can also get one extra entry for each of the following: if you’re a BDN subscriber, if you pre-register for the event here, if you attend two workshops, and if you attend five workshops. Door prizes will be drawn every hour on the hour, and you must be present to win. If a prize isn’t claimed by 3:15 p.m. at the BDN booth, another winner will be drawn.

That just about covers it! If you have Facebook, let us know that you plan to attend here. In fact, go ahead and pre-register here. Tell your family and friends. Though this event is geared toward women, everyone is welcome.