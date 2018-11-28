Join me in Holden for book talk and signing on Dec. 4

Just in time for the holidays, I’ll be giving a book talk and signing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden. So if you’d like a signed copy of either of my two guidebooks — “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine” and “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” — this will be an opportunity. I’d love to see you there.

At the event, I’ll be giving a powerpoint presentation that will include stories, photos and video clips from the trail — including some never-before-seen bloopers. In appreciation for those who’ve attended my previous talks, I like to keep things fresh, so count on some new stories and information.

The main focus of the presentation will be my latest guidebook, “Maine Hikes off the Beaten Path,” which was released in June of 2018 and is about lesser-known (but wonderful) trails and how to find them. I’ll also be talking about my upcoming guidebook, “Dog Friendly Hikes in Maine,” due to be released in June 2019 by Down East Books in partnership with the Bangor Daily News.

This is my first event on a Maine Audubon property, and I’m extremely excited to be working with them. If you’ve never been to Fields Pond Audubon Center, it’s located at 216 Fields Pond Road, just a few minutes outside of Bangor, and it features a vast trail network on the scenic Fields Pond, as well as a modern nature center with a great space for these types of events.

The nature center also houses a nature store, where all purchases help the Maine Audubon in its mission to conserve Maine’s wildlife and wildlife habitat by engaging people of all ages in education, conservation and action.

This will be a family-friendly event, with some light refreshments. And there’s an admission of $5 for members and $8 for non-members that will go directly to the Maine Audubon and its many public programs and conservation efforts.

I plan for the talk to be about 45 minutes long, though it may go a bit over depending on how many questions from the audience I receive at the end. And I’ll sign and sell books at the end, for those of you who are interested.

Pre-register for the event to let Fields Pond Audubon Center know how many people to expect!

After about two years of giving book talks, I’m still always looking for ways to improve them, and I’d love some feedback or advice from you. Please feel free to comment below or send me an email at asarnacki@bangordailynews.com if you have any suggestions!