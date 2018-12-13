Join me in Orono to learn about great winter treks on Dec. 18

If you’re interested in hiking this winter, I’d love to give you some trail suggestions and gear tips. At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, I’ll be giving a presentation about winter treks at the Orono Public Library, 39 Pine Street in Orono. I’ll be focusing on the Bangor area but will include a few adventures a bit farther afield, for people who don’t mind a bit of a drive. The event is free and family friendly.

After the presentation, I’ll be selling and signing my two guidebooks — “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine” (2017) and “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” (2018) — for those of you who are interested. (I like to think they make for good holiday gifts!)

In appreciation for those who’ve attended my previous talks, I like to keep things fresh, so count on some new stories and information.

I’ll also talk a bit about my next guidebook, scheduled to be published this spring.

I plan for the talk to be about 45 minutes long, though it may go a bit over depending on how many questions from the audience I receive at the end. I very much encourage questions — even tough ones.

After about two years of giving book talks, I’m still always looking for ways to improve them, and I’d love some feedback or advice from you. Please feel free to comment below or send me an email at asarnacki@bangordailynews.com if you have any suggestions!