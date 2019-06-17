My “Dog-Friendly Hikes in Maine” book launch, talk is on June 18

I’ll be celebrating the release of my new guidebook, “Dog-Friendly Hikes in Maine,” from 5pm to 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 18, at Epic Sports in downtown Bangor, and I’d love to see you there!

(I realize this is very last minute. I’m not the best at advertising myself. However, the event has been listed on my Facebook page, facebook.com/1minhikegirl/, for a couple weeks. So definitely check that page out if you haven’t already!)

The book launch celebration will start with a book signing from 5pm to 6pm. There will be plenty of books for sale by Epic Sports, and I’ll be at a table, ready to meet you and sign the book. I’ll also be signing books with an Oreo paw print stamp so that my loyal canine hiking buddy can leave his mark on your book.

At 6 pm, I’ll give a short powerpoint presentation about some of the adventures featured in the book. The presentation will also include a special video clip from Oreo, and some fun bloopers from my “1-minute hike” video series. And I’ll wrap up the presentation with a Q&A session, so I encourage you to show up with some questions.

Perhaps you can’t show up until a bit later? Don’t worry. I’ll be signing books again after the presentation.

Also of note, light refreshments will be provided, including some delicious cupcakes. (Free!)

“Dog-Friendly Hikes in Maine” is my third guidebook published by Down East Books in partnership with the BDN. It contains detailed descriptions (and maps) of 35 hikes scattered across the state of Maine that I think are ideal for dogs and their owners. In addition, this book includes details about dog-friendly restaurants and lodging near the hikes, making it easy for you to travel with your dog for some of these outings.

The book also features essays and tips about hiking with dogs, a bunch of color photographs and personal stories about what I experienced while exploring these trails.

My other two guidebooks, “Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine” (2017) and “Maine Hikes Off the Beaten Path” (2018), will also be available for purchase and signing at the event. Both books contain 35 hikes … so if you purchase all three, that’s a total of 105 hikes!

This is a kid-friendly event. (My little nieces will be there for a bit.) It’s also a great opportunity to go shopping for some outdoor gear and support a family-owned outfitter. I used to work for Epic Sports in college, and so I’m a big fan of the business and what they have to offer.

For information about future events, check out my Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/1minhikegirl/.